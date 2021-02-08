Transcript for Lorem Ipsum

Everything we do is vaccine centric the entire stretch around vaccines but of course we want to make sure people are using mass and all right ways. Over the last two days Reeve reviewed the data. From the CDC summer which came in on Friday background research we've been renewed the recommendations were updating our mass guidance based on the latest data and science. So confirming of course that already before the CDC's recommendations. Masts were already required mandated. For all New Yorkers on subways buses mass transit all kinds and hospitals health care settings in schools. And Condrey and sex. And already. It was a rule that unvaccinated people hat to Wear a mask and all public settings outdoors and indoors. So what was true before the CC guidance. Was the separation between what vaccinated people and unvaccinated people could do was clear. And the way that unvaccinated people had additional requirements on in terms a wearing masks what's clear. What will be saying today you'll hear from doctor to Coxe is we want to strongly recommend that people Wear masks in indoor settings even if you're vaccinated. Now this is particularly true of course if you might be around anyone unvaccinated. If you don't know the people you're around. If you're not sure if an accident not or you know summer on taxpayer it actually crucial to Wear a mask. Even if you are vaccinated the difference of course is if you're around fully vaccinated people. That's a better situation so taxing people around fully vaccinated people. That's where it's at ease your situation but if you're not sure that's going to be many cases. We want to strongly recommend that people Wear those masks indoors even if vaccinated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.