Transcript for Man with autism opens coffee shop after no one hired him

Serving hot coffee and sweets behind the counter at red white and grew is Michael coin loved working. The young entrepreneur or is autistic he opened the coffee shop after he struggled finding a job. After I turned 21. I applied for multiple places. Know more hired me it's not easy for parents to watch your kids just kinda. You know senator around the kitchen table while everyone else is in giant life and coworkers and talking about their day and they just want to add to the community likely option. Coin didn't want to sit around waiting so he took business classes through the State's developmental disabilities council. And then have the skills to open his own shop. I've actually enjoy a hot hot. Like I thought he did. And in doing it. The business has been open less than two weeks and has quickly become a haven for other families who have children with disabilities. We've had parents come and you know tears in their I might. Hope. You know today that they're young people eventually he except in the community. Down the line he wants to hire others with special needs to spread the message that people with disabilities are hard workers TU. I'm so proud of Michael felonies on a year ago he didn't stand. Up tall like he does now. Looks in the I hi I'm Michael.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.