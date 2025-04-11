US stocks close higher, ending week of historic volatility with upswing

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, ending one of the most volatile weeks in Wall Street history on an upswing, despite an escalating U.S.-China trade war and acute inflation fears.

April 11, 2025

