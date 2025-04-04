Need a new computer or hearing aids? Buy now, expert advises

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with The Verge’s senior tech reporter Victoria Song, who explains how the Trump administration’s blanket tariffs could hike the prices of electronics like cellphones.

April 4, 2025

