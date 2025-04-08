New tariffs bring uncertainty to home construction, housing market

ABC News’ Jaclyn Lee visited North Carolina to learn what impact President Trump’s new tariffs could have on home builders and the materials they use, realtors and prospective buyers.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live