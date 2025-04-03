By The Numbers: What will soon cost more?

A look at the numbers behind what products will soon cost more in the wake of President Donald Trump’s newly implemented tariffs.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live