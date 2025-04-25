By The Numbers: The long road to stardom for the NFL’s #1 draft pick

How did Cam Ward, a relatively unknown quarterback until a few years ago, become the number one pick in the NFL 2025 draft?

April 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live