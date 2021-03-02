By the Numbers: Pfizer’s $15 billion payday

More
Drugmaker Pfizer expects $15 billion in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 and said it can produce 2 billion doses this year, including 200 million doses for the U.S.
1:14 | 02/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Pfizer’s $15 billion payday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Drugmaker Pfizer expects $15 billion in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 and said it can produce 2 billion doses this year, including 200 million doses for the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"75645645","title":"By the Numbers: Pfizer’s $15 billion payday","url":"/Business/video/numbers-pfizers-15-billion-payday-75645645"}