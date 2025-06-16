Oil prices fall and stocks rise amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict

Oil prices dropped and stocks gained in early trading on Monday, indicating optimism among investors about the limits of economic fallout from the ongoing conflict.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live