Oscar-winning actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph on her latest film, 'Shadow Force'

ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim speaks with Oscar-winning actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph about working with Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, training with Marines and learning to let go of fear.

April 29, 2025

