President Trump dismisses members of Consumer Protection Safety Commission

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission is an independent agency that makes sure products on the market are safe for consumers by issuing recalls and safety warnings.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live