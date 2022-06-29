Rail union leader calls on Senate to look across party lines, support paid sick leave

Peter Kennedy, the director of strategic coordination and research at BMWED, joins to discuss what rail unions are asking for as the possibility of a strike looms.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live