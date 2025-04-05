Recession fears rising after Trump tariffs

ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous and Investopedia editor-in-chief Caleb Silver address the widespread uncertainty after President Donald Trump enacted sweeping tariffs.

April 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live