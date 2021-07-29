Seaside businesses overwhelmed amid shortage of workers

More
Business owners are picking up the slack as Americans flock to the beach.
10:45 | 07/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seaside businesses overwhelmed amid shortage of workers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:45","description":"Business owners are picking up the slack as Americans flock to the beach.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"79149544","title":"Seaside businesses overwhelmed amid shortage of workers","url":"/Business/video/seaside-businesses-overwhelmed-amid-shortage-workers-79149544"}