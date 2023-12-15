Service sector jobs producing fewer tips this holiday season

Payroll provider Gusto discovered a decline in the amount of tips service sector workers pocketed in 2023 as those in non-restaurant jobs made 7% less in tips compared to 2022 numbers.

December 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live