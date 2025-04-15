Small business owner discusses the potential impacts of new tariffs

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Sari Wiaz the founder of small business toy manufacturer, Baby Paper, to unpack the potential negative impacts President Trump’s tariffs have on small businesses.

April 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live