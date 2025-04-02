Small business owner reacts to Trump’s trade war

Hendrick Svendsen, owner of My Home Contemporary Furniture, joins ABC News Live to discuss how President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs led to his decision to close up shop.

April 2, 2025

