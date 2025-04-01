Stocks close mixed as investor await Trump administration's new tariffs

Trump says he'll unveil new tariffs April 2, which he dubbed "Liberation Day."

April 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live