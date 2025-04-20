How to talk to your kids about financial responsibility

Parenting expert Bethany Braun-Silva joined ABC News Live to discuss tips on how to talk to your kids about money and finances.

April 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live