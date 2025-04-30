Tariffs divide American small business owners

ABC News’ Mary Bruce speaks with a farmer concerned Trump’s tariffs will negatively impact his business, while a fisherman explains it might be a good thing for his bottom line.

April 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live