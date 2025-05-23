Tech expert unpacks Trump’s threat to add a 25% tariff to the iPhone

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with Victoria Song, a senior reviewer for The Verge, about whether Apple can meet President Donald Trump’s demand to manufacture iPhones in the U.S.

May 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live