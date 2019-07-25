Tesla stock falls 11%

More
The company lost $408 million last quarter.
0:40 | 07/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tesla stock falls 11%
Yeah. And a yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"The company lost $408 million last quarter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"64566583","title":"Tesla stock falls 11%","url":"/Business/video/tesla-stock-falls-11-64566583"}