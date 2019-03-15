Tesla unveils 'Model Y' electric SUV

More
The company plans to produce four versions of the model over the next two years.
0:14 | 03/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tesla unveils 'Model Y' electric SUV

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"The company plans to produce four versions of the model over the next two years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"61706512","title":"Tesla unveils 'Model Y' electric SUV","url":"/Business/video/tesla-unveils-model-electric-suv-61706512"}