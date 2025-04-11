How the trade war with China could impact prices in US
Investopedia editor-in-chief Caleb Silver said he believes "the economy will slow" with inflation due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
April 11, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida1 hour ago
‘Putin will meet with Witkoff,’ Kremlin confirms1 hour ago
NYC helicopter crash is 'truly a catastrophic failure': Former Black Hawk pilot2 hours ago
US stocks open lower amid escalating US-China trade war3 hours ago
President Trump to undergo his annual physical on Friday1 hour ago
Rest of the world see's 'US as a risky place to invest': Economist2 hours ago
6 killed in deadly helicopter crash in Hudson3 hours ago
What could have caused deadly NYC helicopter crash?4 hours ago
US locked in trade war with ChinaApr 11, 2025
SCOTUS sides with mistakenly deported migrantApr 11, 2025
Menendez family members speak out amid push for brothers’ releaseApr 11, 2025
Freed American ballerina arrives in US after Russian prisoner swap4 hours ago
Manhunt underway for man mistakenly released from Georgia jailApr 11, 2025
Egg prices hit record high just before EasterApr 11, 2025
‘The Pitt’ star weighs in on lawsuit from ‘ER’ creator’s widowApr 11, 2025
RFK Jr. pledges answer to 'autism epidemic' by SeptemberApr 11, 2025
Congress considers an end to daylight saving timeApr 11, 2025
Quick-thinking wife saves husband from alligator attack in retirement communityApr 11, 2025
Reality star Teddi Mellencamp opens up about shocking cancer diagnosisApr 11, 2025
‘Gringo Hunters’ officer killed in the line of dutyApr 11, 2025
Tariff uncertainty impacting housing marketApr 10, 2025
Rep. Dan Newhouse: Tariff war is ‘a strategy to level the playing field’Apr 10, 2025
Nuns invest in the stock market to secure futures and highlight causesApr 10, 2025
New Mexico police chase alleged kidnapper in UHaul truckApr 10, 2025
American Airlines jets carrying 6 members of Congress clip wings at Reagan AirportApr 10, 2025
9 Americans among 221 dead in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapseApr 10, 2025
American ballet dancer freed from Russian prison in overnight prisoner swapApr 10, 2025
Weezer bass player's wife wounded by police and taken into custodyApr 10, 2025
NYC officials hold news conference after 6 killed in Hudson River helicopter crashApr 10, 2025
Witness describes Hudson River helicopter crash: 'It was seconds'Apr 10, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022