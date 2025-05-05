Trump says he'll slap 100% tariff on all movies produced overseas

President Donald Trump is taking aim at the film industry, saying in a post on Truth Social on Sunday that he is instituting a 100% tariff on all movies produced overseas.

May 5, 2025

