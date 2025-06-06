How the Trump-Musk feud is affecting Tesla’s stock, other business ventures

President Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday: "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts."

June 6, 2025

