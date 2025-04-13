Trump says he will reveal plans for semiconductor tariffs on Monday

The Trump administration announced that smartphones, computers and other electronics would be exempt from the tariffs on China.

April 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live