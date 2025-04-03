Trump tariff formula misrepresents global trade economics, critics say

President Donald Trump's new tariffs elicited threats of retaliation from foreign leaders and led to U.S. stocks suffering major losses on Thursday.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live