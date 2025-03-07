US hiring falls short of expectations in 1st full month of Trump term

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous breaks down the latest jobs report, which arrives at a turbulent moment for U.S. stocks and trade relations.

March 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live