US seeking 'selfish gains' with tariffs China says

The U.S. is wielding "tariffs as a weapon to exert maximum pressure," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a Thursday briefing. ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports.

April 10, 2025

