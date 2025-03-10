US stocks plunge on recession fears amid escalating tariffs

U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, suffering widespread losses amid an escalating trade war a day after President Donald Trump declined to rule out the possibility of a recession.

March 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live