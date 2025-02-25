US store closures expected to grow in 2025: Analysts

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze breaks down what’s behind the trend of brick-and-mortar stores shuttering.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live