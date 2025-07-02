Waffle House drops surcharge on eggs after nearly 5 months

Waffle House announced it will no longer have a 50 cent per egg surcharge after establishing the fee during the bird flu shortage in February.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live