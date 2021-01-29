Transcript for Wall Street vs. amateur traders: GameStop stock volatility continues

S are now to Wall Street. And the fascinating struggle between those individuals small scale traders and a big time Wall Street power houses they continue to battle it out. Over shares of the video game retailer GameStop that stock continues to move all over the place. Prompting outrage and lawsuits and maybe even action from the federal government the complicated story here's correspondent Rebecca Jarvis with the latest. What started with a group of young speculators banding together to buy shares in struggling companies like GameStop taking on some of the most powerful hedge funds in the country has triggered an investigation by the New York AG a class action lawsuit and calls by congress for big changes. I make no mistake about it. You're going to see a great deal of regulatory scrutiny it's just a function of whether or not they applied evenly to kind of the legacy establishment guys EM and you guys. For weeks the new guys have pushed shares of GameStop up nearly 17100%. Until yesterday when Robin Hood in other online brokerages decided to restrict trading in stocks like GameStop. Effectively making it impossible for the new comers like nineteen year old JP Hurtado to buy more shares GameStop to paint 44%. What do you think that Robin hoods move. Our I was pretty unfair or unjust that prompted a major class action lawsuit against Robin Hood. Accusing the company of manipulating the open market. Which forced Robin Hood CEO in the hot seat. It was a difficult decision we salute you did not do this direction. You believe her or I'm really unprecedented and and in. In order to protect. And protect our customers and we had a shoe. And I in the. Many calling foul even Jon Stewart weighing in at who treated their creditors aren't cheating. They're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years and despite it all. I think it's I think well a lot sell regardless of the new restrictions. You did not sell today no not single chair. David and Goliath -- there and Rebecca Jarvis joins me live with more Rebecca what am. Am I right about that this is this just a fight over GameStop between some mr. this individual traders and a giant edge 402. Or are there broader consequences for the mark. Consequences we should point out by the way JP Hurtado who you just heard from in that story keen doesn't believe big game stock stop. Stock will crash eventually he just doesn't think it's gonna happen yet so he's waiting and writing it and hoping to get out when it goes higher in his estimation it will bit teary. There is no guarantee of any of this working out for any of the players and the reality here is that many people. From the JP Hurtado was of the world to some of the biggest most powerful hedge funds in the country. Have bet billions of dollars on stocks like GameStop and it is spreading to other stocks in the market. The issue becomes. If all of this because there will eventually be a loser in all of this. If all of this then spreads to the broader market it could have an impact on 401 k.s and retirement accounts in the near term and that is why. Feet conventional wisdom is to buy and hold. And you wait in an IRA or 401K not in any individual stock because when your buying an individual stock. It is basically the equivalent Terry of walking into a casino and betting on red or black. Yeah and I always lose. I'm that so where does all this go from here is it. Is there a possibility they'll be federal regulation of this kind of activity and is that. A wise thing. I think there is a very strong possibility that there will be new regulations as a result of this frankly. Politicians the regulators they haven't kept up with all of the new technology and we've seen this in other areas like FaceBook and Twitter and social media so many of these technologies what happens on them shapes our daily lives not just the conversations were having. But the behavior and that we are taking as a result. And I believe there will be a lot of conversation about it. I do not know exactly where that will go in new nor does anybody and the key question is and it was posed in our story by Scott Galloway a professor at NYU business school. This story is a question also of once those regulations are in place do they help. Or do they hinder the little guy that they are trying to protect tearing. And an excellent question Rebecca thanks so much for explaining that for me and us.

