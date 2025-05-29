White House goes after judges who've ruled against tariff policy

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt opened her briefing with a lengthy attack on the legal setbacks. She called it "judicial overreach" and called on the nation's highest court to step in.

May 29, 2025

