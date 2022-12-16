Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Adobe, Maxar rise; Krispy Kreme, Sunrun fall

Adobe Inc., up $9.83 to $338.54.

The software company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

United States Steel Corp., up $1.36 to $25.

The steel maker's fourth-quarter earnings forecast surpassed analysts' expectations.

Krispy Kreme Inc., down $1.56 to $11.74.

Investors were disappointed by the donut chain's growth forecasts.

D.R. Horton Inc., down $1.07 to $89.38.

The homebuilder is buying the homebuilding operations of Riggins Custom Homes for about $107 million in cash.

Maxar Technologies Inc., up $28.83 to $51.93.

Private equity company Advent International is buying the satellite maker.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 53 cents to $27.33.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling U.S. crude oil prices.

Sunrun Inc., down $2.17 to $29.16.

Solar energy companies fell after the California Public Utilities Commission voted to reduce credits for rooftop solar panels.

Guardant Health Inc., down $11.20 to $30.06.

Investors were disappointed by an update on a potential colon cancer test.