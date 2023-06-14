Advanced Micro Devices, Anterix rise; UnitedHealth, Logitech fall, Wednesday, 6/14/2023

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), up $2.41 to $126.94.

The chipmaker announced a line of artificial intelligence chips.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), down $34.87 to $456.44.

The insurer said it expects pent-up demand for surgeries to increase costs.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX), up $1.15 to $34.10.

The wireless communications company reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), down $7.37 to $56.53.

CEO Bracken Darrell resigned from the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer peripherals.

Sonos Inc. (SONO), down 17 cents to $16.12.

The audio products maker is cutting 7% of its workforce.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), up 8 cents to $11.

The fuel cell maker gave investors an encouraging financial and production update.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), up $8.26 to $166.35.

The automaker's shareholders endorsed Akio Toyoda’s reappointment as chairman.

Vodafone Group (VOD), up 15 cents to $9.30.

The wireless carrier agreed to merge with Three U.K. to capitalize on the rollout of next-generation 5G wireless technology in the U.K.