Affirm Holdings, Enphase Energy rise; Bluebird Bio falls, Tuesday, 12/19/2023
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Alphabet Inc., up 85 cents to $136.65.
Google's parent company agreed to pay $700 million to settle allegations that it had been stifling competition against its Android app store.
UBS Group AG, up $1.51 to $30.71.
Cevian Capital reportedly took a $1.3 billion stake in the investment bank.
Heico Corp., up 22 cents to $183.85.
The aerospace and electronics company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Bluebird Bio Inc., down 62 cents to $2.43.
The biotechnology company announced a $150 million stock offering.
Affirm Holdings Inc., up $6.76 to $50.46.
The operator of digital commerce platforms said it expanded its services with Walmart for buy now, pay later options at self-checkout kiosks.
Enphase Energy Inc., up $11.29 to $135.32.
The solar technology company announced a restructuring plan that includes cutting 10% of its workforce.
FMC Corp., up $2.09 to $60.98.
The maker of insecticides and herbicides said it is restructuring as a result of a downturn in the global crop protection market.
Beazer Homes USA Inc., up $1.70 to $32.80.
Homebuilders gained ground following an encouraging report on the construction of new homes.