Airbus secures sale of 12 A320neos with Europe’s easyJet Airbus says British budget carrier easyJet to buy 12 more A320neos, bringing total order for single-aisle plane to 159

People climb down the stairs of a plane, on the opening day of Dubai Airshow, in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The biennial airshow has opened as major Gulf airlines reign back big-ticket purchases after a staggering $140 billion in new orders were announced at the 2013 show before global oil prices collapsed. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) The Associated Press

Airbus says British budget carrier easyJet will buy 12 more A320neos it previously had options to purchase, pushing the airline’s total order for the single-aisle plane to 159.

The airline operates mostly across Europe with a fleet of entirely Airbus aircraft, serving 155 European airports.

The list price of the A320neo in 2018 was $110.6 million, making the order for 12 worth about $1.3 billion. Airlines, however, typically negotiate better prices.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, the third day of the biennial Dubai Airshow.

Airbus on Monday secured $30 billion in sales at the airshow while competitor Boeing got a boost for its troubled 737 Max jets grounded around the world when Turkey’s SunExpress announced it would purchase 10 more for its fleet.