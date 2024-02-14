Scandinavian Airlines says one of its planes has struck a fence at the Oslo airport, causing minor damage to the aircraft and no injuries

Airplane bumps into fence in third mishap in 2 weeks at Norway's main airport

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A Scandinavian Airlines plane struck a fence at the Oslo airport on Wednesday, causing minor damage to the aircraft and no injuries, the airline said. It was the third mishap in two weeks reported at Norway's main airport.

The plane bound for Stockholm was leaving the gate at the airport in Gardermoen when its left wing tip crashed into a railing, Scandinavian Airlines told The Associated Press. It was not immediately known how many people were on board.

Two of the three recent incidents at the airport "have occurred as a result of pushback from the same gate,” Oslo airport spokeswoman Monica Iren Fasting told the AP. “All incidents will be reviewed.”

As a result of Wednesday’s incident, the gate was closed, Fasting said.

A spokesperson for the carrier, Tonje Sund, told Norwegian newspaper VG that the plane received damage that grounded it. The exact damage was not known.

On Feb. 2, a Norwegian airline plane bound for Stockholm collided with a fence at the same gate. No one was injured.

On Tuesday, another Norwegian plane headed for Kristiansand hit another airplane, clipping its wing. Charlotte Holmbergh, head of communications with the airline, said one plane was taxiing out when another Norwegian plane “came too close and hit the flight next to it at low speed" and their wings touched.

No one was injured, Holmbergh said in an email to the AP.