Alphabet, Northrop Grumman and Perrigo skid while Nike rises

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Nike Inc., up $4.84 to $72.37

The athletic gear giant reported strong second-quarter results.

Northrop Grumman Corp., down $8.38 to $235.24

Defense contractors fell after President Donald Trump said he's withdrawing U.S. soldiers from Syria.

Dominion Energy Inc., up 7 cents to $74.89

Utilities and other high-dividend stocks did better than the rest of the market Friday.

CarMax Inc., up $2.24 to $58.96

The used car dealership chain had a bigger third-quarter profit than analysts expected.

Alphabet Inc., down $32.33 to $991.25

Technology and internet stocks took large losses as the former market favorites continued to struggle.

Perrigo Co., down $15.33 to $37.03

The drugmaker said Irish authorities want the company to pay almost $2 billion in back taxes.

Cintas Corp., up 93 cents to $159.97

The uniform supplier raised its annual profit and revenue projections after its second-quarter report.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., down $2.84 to $55.85

Smaller companies fell sharply again and extended a brutal losing streak.