Alphabet, Tesla rise; Hertz, Logitech fall, Monday, 3/18/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), up $8.27 to $149.45.
Google's parent company is reportedly considering licensing artificial intelligence technology to Apple.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $9.65 to $173.22.
The electric vehicle maker is raising prices on its Model Y cars.
Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), down $6.40 to $88.32.
The maker of keyboards and computer accessories said its chief financial officer is leaving in May.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), down 41 cents to $7.18.
The car rental company said CEO Stephen Scherr will be replaced by Gil West on April 1.
HashiCorp. Inc. (HCP), up $1.84 to $28.35.
The software company is reportedly considering a possible sale.
Nuvei Corp. (NVEI), up $7.19 to $28.85.
The payment processor said it is considering potential deal offers.
Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), down $13.63 to $129.01.
The information technology company's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR), down $7.03 to $70.47.
The payments processing technology company reportedly rejected multiple buyout offers.