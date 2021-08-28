Amazon teams with Affirm to offer buy-now-pay-later option

Amazon is teaming with payments company Affirm to offer online shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that does not involve credit cards

August 28, 2021, 12:14 AM
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO -- Amazon is teaming with payments company Affirm to offer online shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that does not involve credit cards.

San Francisco-based Affirm Holdings Inc. announced Friday that its flexible payment service will soon be available on Amazon.com.

The news sent Affirm's stock up more than 35% in after-hours trading.

With the service, Amazon customers can split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more into monthly payments, and are told the total cost of the transaction up front. Affirm said there are no late fees.

Affirm said the two companies are testing the service with a group of customers and that it will be more broadly available in coming months.

Earlier this month, digital payments company Square Inc. acquired Afterpay, which provides a buy-now-pay-later option for merchants.

Installment plans are popular with retailers because they encourage customers to spend more money. And they enable customers with insufficient funds or credit at the time of purchase to walk out of a store — or check out online — with the item they want.

Top Stories

On Location: August 27, 2021

Aug 27, 4:26 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

1 hour ago

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Top Stories

GOP congressman: US must do 'whatever it takes' to get Americans out of Afghanistan

Aug 27, 5:23 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

1 hour ago

What is ISIS-K?

2 hours ago

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Top Stories

GOP congressman: US must do 'whatever it takes' to get Americans out of Afghanistan

Aug 27, 5:23 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

1 hour ago

What is ISIS-K?

2 hours ago

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Top Stories

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

GOP congressman: US must do 'whatever it takes' to get Americans out of Afghanistan

Aug 27, 5:23 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

What is ISIS-K?

2 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events