American Airlines puts up strong profit in 4Q

American Airlines reporting better than expected profit for the fourth-quarter.

The world's largest airline on Thursday posted net income of earnings of $319 million, or 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share, or 2 cents better than expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $10.94 billion, just short of the $11.01 billion Wall Street was looking for.

American Airlines Group Inc., based in Fort Worth, Texas, expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $7.50 per share.

Shares are up 5 percent before the opening bell.

