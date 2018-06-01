Where Americans found jobs in May: Retail, business services

WASHINGTON — Jun 1, 2018, 12:01 PM ET

Retail, professional services and health care led the way in May in a month of strong broad-based hiring for the U.S. economy.

Among retailers, general merchandise stores added 13,000 jobs, clothing shops 6,500. Over the past year, retail has added more than 125,000 jobs.

Professional and business services, the category that has added the most jobs over the past 12 months, continued its hiring spree by generating 31,000 additional positions. The sector recorded notable gains in higher-paying positions in accounting, computer systems design and management consulting.

Health care, a consistent job engine during the recovery from the Great Recession, gained nearly 32,000 jobs last month.

Overall, U.S. employers added 223,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent, an 18-year-low, the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from previous month) May 2018 April 2018 Past 12 months
Construction 25,000 21,000 286,000
Manufacturing 18,000 25,000 259,000
Retail 31,100 8,800 125,100
Transportation, warehousing 18,700 1,600 156,300
Information (Telecom, publishing) 6,000 4,000 -19,000
Financial services 8,000 3,000 125,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 31,000 43,000 483,000
Education and health 39,000 33,000 441,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 21,000 12,000 262,000
Government 5,000 -3,000 21,000
Source: Labor Department
Comments