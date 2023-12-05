America's Car-Mart, Designer Brands fall; CVS, Gitlab rise, Tuesday, 12/5/2023
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
KeyCorp, down 50 cents to $12.94.
Investors were disappointed by the regional bank's latest financial update.
Comerica Inc., down $1.62 to $47.83.
The bank expects loan balances to be lower than it previously anticipated in the fourth quarter.
CVS Health Corp., up $2.54 to $71.02.
The drugstore giant gave investors an encouraging operations and financial update.
Robinhood Markets Inc., up 98 cents to $10.53.
The stock trading app company gave investors an encouraging November activity report.
GitLab Inc., up $6.06 to $58.99.
The software company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., down $1.30 to $82.69.
The roofing materials distributor said its chief financial officer resigned to take a leadership role elsewhere.
America’s Car-Mart Inc., down $14.54 to $66.29.
The auto retailer reported a surprisingly big fiscal second-quarter loss.
Designer Brands Inc., down $4.27 to $8.54.
The owner of Designer Shoe Warehouse cut its profit forecast for the year.