Angi, Moderna rise; L3Harris Technologies, Kellogg fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Angi, Moderna rise; L3Harris Technologies, Kellogg fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Citrix Systems Inc., down $3.61 to $101.94
The company agreed to be taken private for $104 per share in cash in a deal worth $16.5 billion including debt.
Angi Inc., up 78 cents to $8.58
Angi, an online home services company, said its project professionals will soon be available online and at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S.
LXP Industrial Trust, up 48 cents to $14.89
Land & Buildings Investment Management offered to buy the real estate investment trust for $16 a share in a deal worth $4.4 billion.
Moderna Inc., up $9.86 to $169.33
U.S. regulators granted full approval to the company's COVID-19 vaccine.
L3Harris Technologies Inc., down $9.38 to $209.29
The company reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell below analysts' estimates and issued a weak full-year forecast.
Kellogg Co., down $2.26 to $63
Food makers were lagging behind the rest of the market.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down 70 cents to $49.76
The company has reportedly begun the process of putting its international drug store business, Boots, up for sale.
Otis Worldwide Corp., up $2.66 to $85.43
The maker of elevators and escalators reported earnings that came in ahead of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.