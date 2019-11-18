AP Exclusive: Climate said to imperil 60% of Superfund sites AP Exclusive: A congressional watchdog agency says at least 60 percent of toxic U.S. Superfund sites are vulnerable to flooding or other worsening disasters of climate change

At least 60 percent of U.S. Superfund sites are in areas vulnerable to flooding or other worsening disasters of climate change, and the Trump administration’s reluctance to directly acknowledge global warming is deterring efforts to safeguard them. That from a congressional watchdog agency.

In a report being released Monday, the Government Accountability Office called on Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler to state directly that dealing with the rising risks of seas, storms or wildfires breaching Superfund sites under climate change is part of the agency’s mission.

The findings emphasize challenges for government agencies under President Donald Trump, who frequently mocks scientists’ urgent warnings on global heating. Wheeler said in a March CBS interview that global warming is “an important change” but not one of the agency’s most pressing problems.