AP FACT CHECK: Trump says US economy is No. 1 because of him

President Donald Trump declared Thursday that if his opponent had won the 2016 election, China would have overtaken the U.S. as the world's largest economy by now. That's almost completely inconceivable.

Here's a look at his statement at a Minneapolis rally, his first since Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry of Trump's actions as president:

TRUMP: "If our opponent had won that election, you know what would have happened? Right now, China would be the No. 1 economy anywhere in the world. And right now, I can tell you, they're not even close."

THE FACTS: No matter who got elected in 2016 — Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton — China's economy could not have caught up to America's.

Even if the U.S. economy had not grown at all since 2016, China's gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — would have had to have surged a fantastical 79% in three years to pull even with America's. That comes to growth of more than 21% a year — something even China's super-charged economy has never approached.

The Chinese economy continues to slowly narrow the gap because every year it grows much faster than America's. In 2019, for example, the International Monetary Fund expects Chinese GDP to increase 6.2%, more than double the 2.6% growth it expects for the United States. But it's got a long way to go to surpass the U.S.

