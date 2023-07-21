The Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets students as he visits a school in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

By The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrated beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s singles final as Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova triumphed in the women’s final.

People try to cool down as a heat wave hits Greece, Cyprus and other parts of Europe.

Spain prepares for a general election, as Kenyans protest against new taxes, and Russia's war in Ukraine continues.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Milan photographer Antonio Calanni.